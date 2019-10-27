Lois B. Phillips

Lois B. Phillips, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

She was born on May 12, 1933 in Toronto, Canada to Jules and Gladys Chalk Broe. Lois had been a Sebring resident since 1970 coming from Pennsylvania. Some of her enjoyments in life included gardening, sewing and reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Dennis) Cooper of Sebring, Florida, Pam Soler of Sebring and Vikki (Steve) Holt of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, John E. Phillips Jr.

Services for Lois will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

