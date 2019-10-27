Lois B. Phillips
Lois B. Phillips, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born on May 12, 1933 in Toronto, Canada to Jules and Gladys Chalk Broe. Lois had been a Sebring resident since 1970 coming from Pennsylvania. Some of her enjoyments in life included gardening, sewing and reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Dennis) Cooper of Sebring, Florida, Pam Soler of Sebring and Vikki (Steve) Holt of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, John E. Phillips Jr.
Services for Lois will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.