Lois Barr-Prator

Lois Barr-Prator, 95, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away June 5, 2019. Lois was born Nov. 9, 1923 in California. She moved to Lake Placid in the early 1990s from Greenville, South Carolina.

Lois was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She generously gave of her time and finances to those in need in the Lake Placid area.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Clodfelter of Simpsonville, South Carolina and 11 grandchildren.

Lois is preceded in death by her first husband, Norman E. Barr; second husband, John Prator; and children, Norman Barr, Bonnie Barr, Denise Barr and Terry Lee Barr.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Florida.

Load entries