Lois M. Schlabach
Lois Marie Schlabach, 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 1, 1954 in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia to Walter E. Schlabach and Mae Schwebe.
She moved to the area in 2007 from Pennsylvania and was raised in the Mennonite tradition. She was an avid reader, loved to cook and fought for social justices, including organizing cetter, writing campaigns and issue forums.
Survivors include husband, William Thomas Canavan of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Walter Schlabach Jr., John Schlabach and David; sisters, Carolyn Harris and Rachel Schlabach. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter E. Schlabach, and mother, Mae Schlabach.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
