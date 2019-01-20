Our beloved Lori left this life on Jan. 12, 2019 surrounded by family in the home she loved in Lake Placid, Florida. Lori faced a devastating diagnosis of esophageal cancer with fierce determination and grace.
She never complained and did everything she could to regain her health. As she often said, she had so many things to live for. We are utterly heartbroken to lose her, but know that she is now at peace. Lori was born on Sept. 9, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dr. Steven M. Guelff — her “buddy” who unfailingly lifted her up; her mother, Marilyn M. Horne of Stuart, Florida; her father, Dr. Robert J. Horne of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her three sons, Harrison Price of Okinawa, Japan, Taylor Price of Orlando and Stephen Guelff of Lake Placid; her sister, Janet Horne of Charlottesville, Virginia; and her three brothers, Dr. James Horan of Stuart, Robert Horne of Sebring and Chad Horne of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She loved her boys deeply and was so proud of the young men they had become. Lori adored her niece and nephews and delighted in watching them grow: Kyle and Dylan Horne, Lucas and Dainius Horan and Isabelle Horne Holway. She wanted her sons, niece, and nephews to live out their dreams and to always remember that their greatest rewards would come from their service to others.
Lori lived life with passion and had a creative eye and appreciation for beauty in all forms. She founded and managed The Studio of Health and Beauty in Sebring, Florida to pursue her vocation of helping others as a skin care specialist. She worked in this field for over 10 years, became “Oncology Certified” and took a special interest in caring for those who were fighting the cruel travails of cancer. This work was the source of her greatest professional fulfillment.
Lori never stopped pursuing her education and her love of learning new things. For 10 years, she was a dental hygienist (B.S., University of Pittsburgh), a fitness and aerobics instructor and a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Recently, to enhance her understanding of natural health, skin care and nutrition she became a Doctor of Naturopathy (Trinity School of Natural Health).
Wherever she went Lori inspired people and had a generous heart. She was intent on helping others live with greater knowledge, dignity and joy. We will never forget her smile, her laugh, her humor or her sense of style.
Lori’s special place was Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where she and her husband, sons, close family and friends shared memorable moments.
Lori loved her country and her community. Raised in the Catholic church, Lori remained a devout Christian throughout her life and inspired her family and friends with her faith as she faced her illness. She lived in God’s light and into his loving arms she has returned.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at the Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Cornerstone Christian Academy, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.