Lucille McCord, 86, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 after courageously battling a long illness. Born and raised in Westville, Illinois, she and her husband Neal moved to Sebring in 1960 with their three children.
Lucille assisted Neal in operating McCord’s Business Machines for over 30 years, and upon retirement they enjoyed travelling across America and Europe and sailing the warm waters of the Caribbean.
Lucille is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Both Lucille and Neal were dedicated and active members of their church and gifts in her honor should be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, 319 Poinsettia Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
