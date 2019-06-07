Lucy S. Tyler
Lucy Stansbury Tyler, MD, 82, died at home on Friday, May 31, 2019. She had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2014, coming from Miami, Florida.
She was born Lucy Sparks Stansbury on Sept. 18, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Margaret Beatty Adams and Charles Bertram Stansbury.
Her older sister, Alice White (Robert) of Miami survives her.
She attended Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia majoring in Russian and French. She received her medical degree from the University of Louisville where she was one of only a few women in her graduating class. Lucy was an artist, co-author of a book on family planning, an aficionado of opera and a major-league dog lover.
She is survived by her longtime devoted companion and friend, Pamela Dolber; her two children, Lucy Kirkpatrick Tyler Geck and Margaret Beatty Tyler; grandchildren, Uriel Adriana Tyler, and Otto Bruno Bader, and several nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.