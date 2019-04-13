Luetta J. Kiger
Luetta Jean Kiger, 93, passed away April 3, 2019.
Born Aug. 12, 1925 in Hidalgo, Illinois, daughter of Claude and Neva Bownam. Luetta was raised in Illinois and Evansville, Indiana before moving to Akron, Ohio where she attended high school. She met her future husband, George William (Bill) Kiger, in Akron in the fall of 1941.
After WWII started, Bill joined the Navy and while on leave, they were married Dec. 2, 1945 in Evansville, Indiana. They were married for over 51 years. Luetta and Bill lived in Owosso, Michigan for 32 years. In addition to raising a family of three children, she worked as a secretary for Johnson Controls and the Ann Arbor Railroad.
Luetta loved to cook and she was at her best when making dinner for her family and friends. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Owosso. Luetta and Bill moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1992. Bill passed away in March of 1997 and Luetta remained in Tropical Harbor Estates until 2017.
They were members of Memorial United Methodist Church. She did volunteer work for Nu-Hope in Lake Placid. She enjoyed attending classes at the local college on various subjects and attending the summer concert series. Luetta loved to travel and visited her family every summer as well as a trip to Europe with her cousins.
Luetta is survived by her son, Terry (Sheree) Kiger; daughters, Kathy Tarrant and Connie Irby; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Cindy Loebel) Kiger, Justin (Nicci Houzenga) Kiger, Lori (Corey) Albert, Charles (Kris) Tarrant and Andrew (Amy) Irby; numerous great-grandchildren, her sister, Nancy Kulow, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jennifer Jean Irby; great-granddaughter, Melanie Luft; and her brothers, Charles Wayne Bowman and Donald Glen Bowman.
A funeral service was held in St. Petersburg. Burial followed at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. David C. Gross Funeral Homes, St. Petersburg.
