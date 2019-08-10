Lula M. Marquez
Lula Mae Marquez, 74, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Dec. 20, 1944 in Chadbourn, North Carolina to the late Wilford and Evator Lee Chavis.
She had been a resident for 45 years, coming from North Carolina. She was of the Christian faith and was a nurse. Lula enjoyed fishing, cooking, going to church, community events and shopping.
She is survived by her children, Mitchell Rodriguez Sr. of Florida, Antonio Chavis of Indiana, Esteban Barrera of Georgia and Charlene Barrera of Florida; her companion of 30 years, William A. Martin Jr.; siblings, Betty Baldwin of Indiana, Ricky Chavis of Florida, Edison Lee Jr. of North Carolina, Shirl Helms of North Carolina, Wilford Pete Chavis Jr. of Florida, Francine Lyons of Florida and Brenda Chavis of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
