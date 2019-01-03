Lynn ‘LeBeck’ Laatsch
Lynn “LeBeck” Laatsch was born June 22, 1960 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a surprise four minutes after her twin sister, Lori. She passed away unexpectedly Dec. 23, 2018 at her home in Winter Haven, Florida. Lynn will be remembered by so many as fun, generous, creative, resourceful and hard working. She had many dear friends, but was also able to strike up a conversation with anyone she met.
She struggled financially for most of her life, but shared everything she had. She lived life her own way and left a trail of smiles behind her. Everyone who knew her has a song (or two) that will forever remind them of Lynn.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Jerome LeBeck, and brother, Lenny LeBeck. She is survived by her fiancé, Tim Cone; mother, Beverly (Dave Nuske) LeBeck; sister, Lori (Terry) Pease; daughter, Jessie (Dave) Summerfield; granddaughters, Casey, London and Gigi; nieces, Jen (Josh) Mundt and Katie (Mike) Croninger; sister-in-law, Kathy Seelow; nephews, Chanse, Landon and Jeramy LeBeck; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends.
A private memorial service will be held with family and close friends at Heartland Christian Church in Sebring, Florida.
Andrew H. Crorken
Andrew H Crorken, 76, of Avon Park, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. He was born Oct. 20, 1942 in Clifton, New Jersey to Andrew and Dorothy (Smith) Crorken. He was in management with AT&T, retiring after 34 years and came to Avon Park in 2004.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Heather Welsh (Joe) and son, Douglas Crorken (Terri); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church with Rev. David Thoresen and Rev. Eugene R. Fernsler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sebring Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 169, Sebring, FL 33871.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.