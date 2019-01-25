Manuel C. Domisiw Jr., 45, from Sebring, Florida passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 17, 1973 to Manuel and Priscilla (Canlas) Domisiw Sr.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Risa Domisiw; his children, Manuel Domisiw III and daughter Madeline Reese. He also leaves behind his brother, Dennis Domisiw (Sheena) of Sebring, and two sisters, Sonia Hernandez and Leanne Domisiw of Tampa, Florida.
He was a pack leader to Marty and Nyla. He was originally from Canada and moved to Tampa, Florida in 1996 and then on to Sebring, Florida. He is a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church of Sebring, Florida. He loves hockey and working and most of all his family.
Visitation will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home from 6-11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 and the funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
