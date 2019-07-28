Marcella Vance
Marcella (Lewandowski Mikko) Vance passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Sept. 12, 1925 to Joseph A. and Martha (Yanick) Lewandowski in Hamtramck, Michigan.
She received her degree in speech pathology from Michigan State College in 1946. In 1947, Marcy married Karl Mikko. They made their home in Carson City, Michigan.
Marcy and Karl had three children: Martha, Dagmar and Karl (Mickey). In the early 1970s, Marcy and Karl parted ways. In 1976, Marcy married George Vance of Ionia. They spent their 26-year marriage living at Long Lake in Ionia County, Michigan. They were active in the Ionia community and spent winters in Sebring where they became Duplicate Bridge players.
After George passed away in 2002, Marcy made Sebring her year-round home. In 2010, Marcy met Paul Tekulve while they were each enjoying a favorite pastime – dancing. They were married in 2012 while on a romantic Panama Canal cruise and lived in Sebring. They shared a mutual love of music, danced at every opportunity, traveled, embraced each other’s families and friends, and made each other very happy.
Marcy was predeceased by her brother, Jerome (Budd) Lewandowski; George Vance, and his children, Ed Vance and Joanne (Vance) Kinsey; and Paul’s daughters, Maxi Hassler and Vicki Folton. Marcy is survived by her husband Paul and his family; and her children, Martha (John Eicher) of Bath, Michigan, Dagmar (Sam Fortier) of Anchorage, Alaska and Karl (Mickey) (Debi Friedrich) of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Anna Mikko-Eicher, Erik (Lisa) Eicher, Nova Fortier, Matthew (Allyssa Fortier) Mikko-Fortier and great-granddaughter Rayna Fortier, Sharon Vance and Valerie Vance.
A Celebration of Life has been planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Sebring Bridge Club, 347 N. Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Those who knew Marcy and would like to celebrate her life are invited to join us. A light lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to donate to a cause in her memory, we suggest Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring or the ACLU. Marcy’s family thanks the beautiful people at Good Shepherd for the warm and wonderful care they provided. For more information about Marcy’s life, visit the website of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia, Michigan. lakefuneralhomes.com.
