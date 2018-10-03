Marcia V. Chandler, 73, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 26, 2018. Marcia was born in Barbados to George and Daphne (Elson) Chandler on Sept. 10, 1945. She had grown up in the Bronx, New York, and lived in Miami and the Keys for many years before moving to this area 20 years ago. Marcia was a shoe model in her early years then she worked as an accountant in New York. She had worked for Winn-Dixie in Avon Park and Sebring and Walmart in Sebring. She was an avid fisher person and loved anything pertaining to the water.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Chandler. She is survived by two nephews, Chris and Dan Chandler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at Fountain Funeral Home with Rev. George Hall officiating. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.
