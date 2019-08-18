Marcus W. Culverhouse
Marcus Wiley Culverhouse, 31, of Sebring, Florida, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born in Silver Springs, Maryland, moving to Sebring in 1989. Marcus was in the construction industry.
He is survived by his loving family; mother, Leah Kahn and father, Earl Culverhouse; sister, Christina Culverhouse; grandparents, Marvin and Elsa Kahn and Betty Overberg; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation from 10-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 with a service to follow at Morris Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ron Maulella and Rabbi David Nesenoff. A private family graveside service to follow.
The family suggest memorial donations to Champion For Children Advocacy Center, 1968 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
