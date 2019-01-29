Margaret Ann Touisignant, of Lake Placid, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. She was in the loving companionship of her sister and family. Margaret was a Minnesota native born April 12, 1929, daughter of Ms. Johanna Neppl Underberg and William Lambert Underberg. Margaret has been a longtime Lake Placid resident.
To her church family she was well known for her coordinated dress with wonderful hats. Margaret's efforts with her church and to the community of Lake Placid were widely monumental. She gave so much of her time and she never expected anything in return. Margaret was a member of St. James Catholic Church and she will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Kent; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Marie Krump, Theresa Braun, Thomas, Mary and Joseph.
A Christian Memorial Mass in celebration of Margaret's life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at the St. James Catholic Church. Father Clemente will celebrate. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.