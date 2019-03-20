Margaret B. Crouch
Margaret Bernice “Billie”Crouch, 92, of Savannah, Georgia, formally of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Marshview Inn Nursing Home in Savannah.
Billie was the daughter of Corda (Wilson) and Lester Mason Shade. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 6, 1926. She was a retired accountant with the University of California in San Diego. After retiring, she moved to the Lake Placid area in 1990 from San Diego. Billie was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine and formally of First Baptist Church at South Oak in Lake Placid.
Billie enjoyed all sorts of crafting, from ceramics and doll making to woodworking with her husband, and loved to be with her family and friends any time they could get together, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billie is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Arkie; daughter, Carol Atwell; son, Jimmie Crouch; sister, Betty Poast; and brother, John Koogler. She is survived by her six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Billie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park with Dr. Stephen Ahrens officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
