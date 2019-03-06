Margaret Jean Hall, 85, passed away in Sebring, Florida on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2019.
She was born in Geneva County on May 12, 1933 to the late Roy Benefield and Verna Benefield (Sellers). A graveside service was held at Memory Hill Cemetery in Alabama.
Margaret married Billy Ray Hall and followed him in his Air Force career to many states and several countries. She loved traveling with Bill.
When he was "Temporary Duty Yonder" (TDY), she and their son, Steven, would come to Dothan to be close to family. They retired in Sebring, Florida. Margaret Jean was active in Ladies of the Elk, Shriners and other various organizations until her health made it impossible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; son, Steven; sister, Helen Collins; and a brother, Jimmy Benefield. Jean is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Smith; granddaughter, Jennifer Hall; great-granddaughter, Kendall Hall Smith; sister-in-law, Linda Benefield and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
