Margaret M. Baxter
Margaret Mary (Skelly) Baxter, known and loved as our sweet Peg, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at the age of 87 in Sebring, Florida after an extended illness.
Peg was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 17, 1932. An accomplished athlete, she graduated from St. Aloysius High School, Class of 1950, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and went on to earn her Associate of Arts Degree from Middlesex County College.
She married the love of her life, Francis Xavier Baxter, on Dec. 13, 1952, and they were married over 30 years. Together they raised a beautiful family of three daughters and settled in Metuchen, New Jersey. The home was blessed with laughter, music and the company of their extended family and friends. Peg was an active supporter of many Catholic charities.
Peg was preceded in death by her father, Peter Skelly; her mother, Kathleen Skelly; her brother, John (Jack) Skelly; as well as her beloved husband, Frank Baxter.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Baxter-Walker (Keaton) of Pasadena, California, Barbera Ann Baxter of Sebring, Florida and Mary Baxter Favorite (Thomas) of Pasadena, California; along with her cherished grandsons, Roy Francis Walker and Joshus Baxter Oreman; and other family and friends.
Services will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church , 820 Hickory St., Sebring, FL 33870 at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 with Father Jose Gonzalez as Celebrant.
Memorial donations in Peg’s honor would be appreciated and may be given to the research division of Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.