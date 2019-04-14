Margaret M. Eagen

Margaret M. Eagan, 84, passed away on April 5, 2019 at her home in Lorida, Florida. Born Sept. 2, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, she had lived in this area since 2010. She had an interesting career as a secretary with the FBI.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James Eagan; and is survived by her sons, Michael J. Eagan of Lorida and Daniel J. Eagan; daughter, Catherine A. Albamonte (George) of Sunrise; sister, Ruth A. Patel (Parimal); and two grandchildren, Madison and Tony Albamonte.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.

