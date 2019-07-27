Margie Gilmore-Tomes
Margie Gilmore-Tomes, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2019.
She was born in Bellaire, Ohio on June 30, 1935.
Margie is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Darvin D. Tomes; two daughters, Dottie (William) Robinett-Rodriguez and Jody (Richard) Young; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John J. Gilmore, and her son, John Baker.
She was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother and she worked as a hairstylist for over 20 years in Miami, Florida. She was a spiritual woman of God, enjoyed her family and friends, travel, crafting, country music and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Venus United Methodist Church, 962 County Road 731, Venus, FL 33960.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for any memorial contributions to be made to Venus United Methodist Church.
