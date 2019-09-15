Margie R. O’Hern
Margie Reynolds O’Hern went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2019.
She was a hardworking, devoted single mother who raised two, successful children who went on to raise two beautiful families. She was the ultimate Blue Streak fan, even though she attended Avon Park High School. If you’ve ever been at a SHS sporting event, chances are, you’ve heard her yelling from the stands.
It didn’t matter if you were her kid or not, she was your number one fan. The only thing she loved more than her family and sports was Jesus Christ. You never had to wonder where you stood with her, she was one to speak her mind and from her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Edna Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Robert (Amy) O’Hern and Natalie Grubb (Jay); five grandchildren, Courtney (Blake) Germaine, Christopher (Amanda) Grubb, Cadie O’Hern, Mason O’Hern and Marshall O’Hern; as well as five great-grandchildren, Clay and Blakeley Germaine, Isaac, Isla and Isabella Grubb.
As a family, we have decided not to have a funeral. We all know how much Meemaw loved sports, so rather than attend a funeral the family asks that you attend a SHS athletic even and cheer loud and proud for the athletes (and be sure to let the referee know if you don’t agree with his calls) because, let’s be honest, that’s what Meemaw would have wanted anyway.
In lieu of sending flowers to us, the family requests that you send flowers to someone who can enjoy them — a friend, family member or your favorite teacher or coach. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.
