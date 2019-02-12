Maria E. Garcia
Maria Enriqueta Garcia, 71, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born July 28, 1947 to Alejandro Garcia and Rita Suarez. She had been a resident of Sebring for 30 years coming from Moore Haven, Florida. She attended St. Catherine Catholic Church, and loved Bingo, shopping, traveling, family time and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Maria Antonia-Navaro of Sebring, Florida, Rudy Navaro (Mayra) of Clewiston, Florida, Alejandro Navaro (Army) of Jennings, Florida, Benito Navaro (Tabitha) of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Antonio Navaro Jr. of Felda, Florida; siblings, Jose Luis Garcia of Immokalee, Florida and Idalia Garcia of Moore Haven, Florida; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
