Mariano G. Carino, Jr.
Mariano Gatsalian “Rusty” Carino Jr., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born in Miami, Florida on Feb. 11, 1944 to Mariano Carino and Louise Morris. Rusty had been a resident for over 19 years coming from Hollywood, Florida and had been a teacher. He enjoyed golf, fishing, family, and the Miami Hurricanes football.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Blodwin Carino of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Melissa Patton; son, Russell Carino; sister, Judy Sheridan; and grandchildren, Brittany and Stephanie Patton.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
