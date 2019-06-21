Marie Carlson
Marie Carlson, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born June 22, 1937 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Arthur and Diana LeJeune, the oldest of seven children.
Mrs. Carlson is survived by her loving husband, Richard L. Carlson. They were married Jan. 5, 1957 and had a long and happy marriage of 62 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Theresa A. Carlson and three sons, Richard Carlson Jr., Todd M. Carlson and David P. Carlson.
She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., in Avon Park.
