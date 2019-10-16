Marie L. Gravitt
Marie Louise Gravitt
Jan. 18, 1940 – Oct. 5, 2019
Marie Louise Gravitt, 79, wife of Richard Dean Gravitt (May 26, 1932 to Oct. 6, 2017) passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia.
She is survived by her sons, Rod Gravitt (Francesca) and Mark Gravitt (Angie); two grandchildren, Nikki and Kali; and three great-grandchildren, Eric, Katrina and Kayden; also her brother, Gary McDaniel (Lil).
Warm thanks go out to Avon Park Christian Church, Pastor Greg Ratliff, parishioners and friends of the Parish who knew her. You are loved!
An Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota Florida 34241.
Online condolences may be expressed to her family at vacremationsociety.com.
