Marie R. Caldwell

Marie Rita Caldwell
Marie Rita Caldwell (nee Cormier), 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida, succumbing to cancer.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Phylias Cormier and Emilienne (Robichaud) Cormier; her husband, Raymond A. Caldwell; daughter, Joanne Broyles; son, James Michael Dunlea; grandson, Lucas Ezell; seven sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine Marsh and Kathleen (Bill) Schoop; one sister; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Marie was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the 10th child (9th girl) all of whom christened Marie as was the traditional Catholic practice of French Canadians recently immigrated to New England. Marie spent her early married life in Norwich, Connecticut and moved to Florida in 1977. Marie was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.
A memorial will be held in July 2020, date and time to be announced. She will be laid to rest at Bushnell, Florida National Cemetery alongside her husband. Marie’s interest included cross stitching, fishing with Ray and going out to eat on Thursday night with her family. She is already greatly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
