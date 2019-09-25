Marilyn Beckstrom
Marilyn Beckstrom, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Lorida on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with her loving husband of 69 years by her side. She was born on June 30, 1933 in Jamestown, New York.
Marilyn and her husband were married on Jan. 15, 1950. She was a dedicated mother and devoted wife. Together they raised a fine family of five children who, along with their dad, will miss her greatly.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her infant son and two grandchildren, Cody Sidebottom and Taylor Corica. She is survived by her adoring husband, Bob; daughters, Connie McKay (Robert), Beverley Corica (Blase) and Valerie Haskell; sons, Robert Beckstrom III (Judy Pickett) and Gary Beckstrom (Eva); as well as a loving family that includes 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 with the Reverend Marcus Marshall officiating. Friends and family will be received beginning at noon. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
