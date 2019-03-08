Marjorie Cleone Hedager, formerly of Sebring, Florida; Davenport, Iowa and Moline, Illinois passed away peacefully at the Salerno Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stuart, Florida on March 2, 2019 after a short illness.
Marjorie was born in Moline, Illinois in 1924 to Ellen Holm Johnson and Henning Johnson. She graduated from Moline High School in 1942 and took a job at the former Eagle Signal Manufacturing Company in Moline in the secretarial pool. She became a fast learner and typist and soon she became the executive secretary to the president of the company. She worked there 22 years until she retired and moved to Sebring.
Marjorie loved to dance. Every Friday and Saturday night she and her girlfriends would go to the Colisium Ballroom in Davenport, Iowa to dance to live bands and orchestras. That is where she met a handsome man who became her husband, Darrel Hedager. They were married for 38 years until his death in 1995.
Marjorie also learned to play the organ and was quite proficient at it, always entertaining family and friends on special occasions. She also was one of the Lakeshore Mall walkers in her later years, walking twice a day for a total of five miles.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her only sibling, Clayton Johnson. She had no children. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Wendy Johnson Lucas, Kris Johnson and Kurt Johnson, all of Stuart, Florida, Julie Johnson Edmonds of Moline, Illinois and Mark Johnson of Colona, Illinois; and 13 grandnieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony is planned for a later date at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.