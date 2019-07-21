Marjorie L. Allwood
Marjorie L. Allwood passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Good Shepherd House in Sebring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a sister; her husband, Charles; a son and twin grandsons.
She is survived by two sisters; three brothers; daughter, Bonnie Huffman (Steve); son, Randy (Janet); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was born April 1, 1930 in Ohio and after raising her children in Lyons, Ohio, moved to Sebring in August 1968. She and her husband were owner/operators of A & M Union 76 in Sebring.
As per her request, there will be no funeral. Cremation remains will be interred with her late husband at the Florida National Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Marge’s name to The New Testament Mission and/or Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
