Marjorie M. Seibold
Aug. 1, 1926 – July 4, 2019
Marjorie Mae Seibold, born Marjorie Mae Woodward on Aug. 1, 1926, passed from this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in DeWitt, Michigan.
Marjorie worked for Continental Can Company in Elwood, Indiana for most of her professional life before retiring to a long, fulfilling life and many friends in Lake Placid, Florida with her husband, Paul Seibold.
Marjorie leaves behind her son, Gregory D. Simmons; her daughter, Cheryl L. Poole; brother, Jerry L. Woodward; her stepson, Jeff Simmons; two granddaughters, Sarah G. Poole and Mindy Pace Povanda; and three grandsons, Alexander Simmons, Marcus Simmons and Eric Simmons.
Her family extended to five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Marjorie was preceded in death in 2003 by her husband, Paul W. Seibold; a stepdaughter, Judy Seibold in 2004; and her son, Jack Pace in 2014.
No service is scheduled.
