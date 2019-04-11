Marlene J. Mroz
Marlene Joyce Mroz, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away early Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019. She was in the companionship of her husband.
Marlene was born March 9, 1942, in Kankakee, Illinois. She was the daughter of Yvonne and Sherman Williams. Marlene has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 20 years. She was active in the Lake Placid VFW with the Ladies Auxiliary as well as a member of the Lake Placid Moose Lodge. She was a Catholic by faith.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Robert Millwood, Donna Ziscake and Nancy Hollinger; three grandchildren and she was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
