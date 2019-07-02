Martha L. Downs

Martha L. Downs, 81, of Sebring, died Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

She is survived by her four children, Hazel Cassels, Larson Downs Jr., Otis Downs and Mary Janikowski; two sisters, Helen “Donie” Hulen and Virginia “Tiny” Skipper; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service was held. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home.

