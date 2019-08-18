Marvin E. Pierce
Marvin E. Pierce, of Sebring, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, having recently celebrated his 100th birthday on July 4. Mr. Pierce was born in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to Jesse and Hattie (Faw) Pierce.
He was a survivor of both Depression-era, Southern poverty and one of the greatest battles in the nation’s history. At the age of 19 Mr. Pierce enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving his country in General George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II and was present during The Battle of the Bulge.
He was also with the 41st Quartermasters for five years and two months until the end of the war. After serving in the Army, Mr. Pierce worked for Chrysler and Ford prior to his job with Oldsmobile for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Pierce. Surviving are his daughter, Linda Kirby (Ken) of Sebring; and sons, Donald Pierce (Sue) and Arthur Pierce (Biatha) both of Michigan; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John Pierce of North Carolina.
A memorial service and inurnment will take place at a later date in Miller’s Creek, North Carolina.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, Florida 33870. 863-385-1546.
