Marvin Franklin Sorrow, formerly of Miami Lakes, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
He was born July 20, 1924 to Benjamin E. and Nomie Childers Sorrow in Athens, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Alice M. Sorrow of Avon Park, Florida; two daughters, Karen (David) Bailey of Miramar, Florida and Joyce (John) Marks of Jackson, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Kristen (Mark) Wheelock, Michael and Matthew Marks; three great grandchildren, Damien Wheelock, Jamison Wheelock and Korin Marks.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Luckie and grandson Paul David Lighty.
After serving in the Army, Marvin moved to Miami, Florida where he spent 40 years working as an electrician. After retirement, he moved to Avon Park, Florida enjoying life there.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Avon Park Nazarene Church at 707 West Main Street in Avon Park, conducted by the Rev. James Boardman and Rev. Dr. Byron Schortinghouse. Arrangements are being handled by Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
