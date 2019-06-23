Mary A. Rasmussen
Mary Agnes Rasmussen, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, died surrounded by family on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her nine siblings.
Mary was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Missouri from 1966 to 2000 and was a lector and Eucharistic minister in Florida throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving children, Matthew, Stephen, Susan, Christopher and Paul; 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Mary was proud to serve as an RN for the VA Administration and received her BSN in 1982.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
