Mary C. Shields
Mary Catherine Shields, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019. She was comforted by her son and daughter.
Mary was a native New Yorker. She was born Aug. 10, 1925, in Ridgewood and was the daughter of Katie (Kelly) and John Thoma.
Before moving to Lake Placid in 1980, Mary was a Dade County resident. She worked for 10 years as a court reporter in the Dade County State Attorney’s office. Mary was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Women of St. James, AARP and the Sun ‘N Lake Home Owners Association.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael J. Shields, Thomas J. Shields, and Mary Ann Davis; grandchildren, Matthew E. Davis, Amanda Lopez, Katie Stone, and Sean Shields; and she was blessed with five great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be from St. James Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 with burial following at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
