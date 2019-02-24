Mary Ellen (Bulander) Adams was born July 18, 1926 in Winamac, Indiana to the late Albert and Theodosia (Back) Bulander. After high school, she studied at the Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, graduating as an RN in 1948.
She graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1956 before embarking on her journey as a Missionary nurse and Bible teacher with SIM to Nigeria, Africa where she worked and raised her family for 26 years. In 1987, she moved to the SIM Retirement Village in Sebring, Florida where she retired in 1991.
She continued her ministry as a Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church. In November 2018, Mary Ellen moved to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to family. Following a short illness, she passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
She was preceded into heaven by her husband, Winston Gould Adams (1978) and is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mike) Carlin, Doug Adams, and Brenda (Scott) Sheppard, seven grandchildren and three great-granddaughters, two nephews and three nieces.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the SIM Chapel, 900 Andes Drive in Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Mary Ellen requested Contributions be made to the Egbe Hospital Benevolent Fund Project 96210 (Mary Ellen’s first missionary assignment with SIM). https://www.simusa.org/get-involved/give/?id=096210-091&dsg=Project for US residents, and https://www.sim.ca/egbe-hospital-benevolent-f Residents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left atwww.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
