Mary G. Johnson
Mary Garnett Johnson, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
Mary was born on Feb. 28, 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida to Wade and Mary Campbell. Mary had been a Sebring resident since 2001 coming from Davie, Florida. She was the owner and operator of a valve sales company.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gus; sons, Chris (Debbie) Johnson of Davie, Florida and Victor Johnson of Plantation, Florida; sister, Carolyn Kerns; and grandchildren, CJ, Matthew, Jake, Caitlin and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Holli Anne Johnson.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
