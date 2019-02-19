Mary H. Manus
Mary Helen Manus, 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 in Lorida, Florida. She was born on June 6, 1932 in Ashburn, Georgia to the late William P. and Eddie Belle (Kennedy) Guy. Helen had been a resident since 1953, coming from Georgia, and was a nurse’s aide.
She is survived by her husband, Hillard L.P. Manus of Lorida; daughters, Maryann Anderson of Avon Park, Florida, Deborah Barth (Wayne) of Opp, Alabama, and Diane Roundtree (William) of Lorida, Florida; son, Don Manus (Brenda) of Lorida, Florida; 16 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Lorida Church of the Brethren. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Dranefield Road Ste. 4, Lakeland, FL 33811.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
