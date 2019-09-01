Mary L. Sanders
Mary Loree Sanders, 99, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Aug. 15, 1920 to the late Arthur and Lillian (Lightsey) Campbell in Sarasota, Florida.
Loree had been a lifelong resident of Sebring and Vero Beach and attended Grace Bible Church. She baked cinnamon buns, cookies and rolls at Woodlawn Elementary School in Sebring for 11 years before moving to Vero Beach where she worked in school cafeterias before returning to Sebring in 2004.
Her passion was baking, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Bud Campbell of Sarasota, Florida; daughters, Laura Cason (Jack) of Sebring, Florida and Chris Dailey (Bill) of Sebring, Florida; sons, Al Sanders Jr. (Judy) of Melbourne, Florida and Ed Sanders of Sebring, Florida; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sanders, and daughter, Gracie Paille.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Corinth Cemetery in Fort Meade, Florida and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
