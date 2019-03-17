Mary Lou DeBates
Mary Lou Edwards Hertling DeBates, 88, formerly from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, went to dance with Jesus on March 5, 2019 from her residence at the Fairway Pines in Sebring, Florida.
A celebration ceremony of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring, Florida.
