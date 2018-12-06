Oct. 15, 1923 - Nov. 22, 2018
Mary Schantz was born in London, England. She graduated from high school and joined the British Army for three years, where she met her American soldier husband, Robert Graves. She came to America after the war, and they lived in upstate New York.
After her children were born she was employed by the Kingston City school system, where she was a secretary and also helped children to read, until her husband passed away. She loved working with children as well as being an avid golfer. She also loved animals and gardening, and was a beautiful artist.
Mary was a person who loved all people and especially loved spending time with her children and grandson. Years later she married Henry Schantz and moved to Sebring. They loved to travel and play golf.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Deborah Honderick, and grandson, Jason Honderick, both of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by both husbands and her son, Robert Graves Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held in upstate New York, where she will be buried, during summer of 2019. All memorials will be donated to Highlands County Humane Society.
