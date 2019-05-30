Mary Woolley
Mary Woolley was born Dec. 12, 1929 in Plymouth, Indiana and passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones under the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida. She was a longtime resident of Naples and Sebring, Florida.
Mary was preceded in death by her two husbands, Willard Woolley and Andrew Crivello. Both were much loved by Mary. Her oldest son, Michael, and infant daughter, Peggy, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Greene (Michael); son, Randy Woolley (Karen); daughter-in-law, Lisa Woolley, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will all miss her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Florida. Online condolences can be left at fullernaples.com.
