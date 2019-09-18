Maryann Bedard
Maryann Bedard, 64, passed away at home in Sebring, Florida on Sept. 14, 2019. Mrs. Bedard was retired from Agero after 13 years.
Mrs. Bedard is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Christina Cox of Sebring and and Dee Dee Levigne of New Hampshire; and son, John Altman Jr. of Sebring.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
