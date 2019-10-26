Maureen B. Houmiller
Maureen B. Houmiller, 70, of Sullivan, Maine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 24, 2019.
She fought a 23 year long courageous battle with breast cancer. Her battle taught all about her love of life and love of family. Maureen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Aug. 21, 1949.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Christian D. Houmiller of Sullivan, Maine; her beloved daughter, Kimberly A. Boersma (David) of Sebring, Florida; and her cherished grandchildren, Cassidy, Sydney, Baylee, Chloe, Rocco and Dexter; and her sisters, Kathleen A. Parker of Plainville, Massachusetts and Susan M. Connery of Mansfield, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen was predeceased by her beloved son, David M. Houmiller; her parents, Michael J. and Blanche M. O’Connor; and her brother, Michael P. O’Connor.
Maureen worked at the Walpole Country Club for many years and catered on the side. Her customers were a part of her extended family and she made friends wherever she went. She was a bright star that lit up every room she entered and will forever shine.
Services will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home Sebring. A second service will be held at a later date in Foxboro, Massachusetts with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Randolph, Massachusetts.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.