Maxine M. Jones, 83, of Lake Placid passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at AdventHealth Lake Placid. Services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date up north. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home of Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.

