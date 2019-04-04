Merverlyn M. Lawson
Merverlyn Majorie Lawton was born at Harmony Hall, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on March 25, 1936. She peacefully slept away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home in Lake Placid, Florida.
Merverlyn was the youngest of 10 children born to Norman and Emmelin Goulbourne. She was affectionately called by her husband, brothers, sisters and friends “Merle,” and by her nieces and nephews, Aunt Merle.
In Jamaica, Merle had worked at Lascells Demarcardo Commercial Bank as a teller and T. Geddes Grant Ltd. as a bookkeeper. In 1967 Merle and her husband moved to New York State. Then in 1969 she and her family moved to Miami, Florida. While living in Miramar, Merle worked for Resin & Coating, Seiko and the social security office where she retired in 1994. In 2004 Merle made her home in Lake Placid, Florida.
Merle was a godly, faithful and joyful woman, responding with a giggle when she saw humor in family gatherings. As a woman of faith, Merle read her Bible daily, encouraging her sons to do the same.
Merle is survived by her husband, Keith M. Lawton; sons, Anthony, Robert and Keith A.; daughter-in-law, Isabel; her grandchildren, Anthony P., Angela and Aaron; her sister, Olga Joyce Berry; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
Merle will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Assembly of God Lake Placid with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
