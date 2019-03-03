Mia Izzabella Edmondson, a sweet 9-year-old, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 26, 2009 in Sebring, Florida to Shawn Edmondson and Elizabeth Markley. Mia loved life and loved to have her nails painted pink. She also loved to swim and pull pranks on people.
She is survived by her parents, Shawn Edmondson and Elizabeth Markley of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Alexus Edmondson, Grace Padgett, Layla Edmondson and Khloe Edmondson; grandparents, Arnie Marley, and Mr. and Mrs. Matt Edmondson; great-grandmother, Virgie Ice; aunt, Emily Boyette and many friends and family.
A funeral service will take place at noon Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Zolfo Springs, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
