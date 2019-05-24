Michael E. Carino
Michael Eugene Carino was born at Naval Hospital San Diego on July 27, 1985 and passed away on May 10, 2019.
A “navy brat” he lived many places including San Francisco; Newport, Rhode Island; Honolulu, Hawaii; Woodbridge and Quantico, Virginia; but resided in Sebring, Florida for the past 25 years. He attended Woodlawn Elementary School, Hill Gustat and Sebring Middle schools, and Sebring High School graduating in 2004. Michael attended South Florida Community College in computer and IT courses.
He worked for McDonalds, Winn-Dixie and operated his own computer repair business. Eventually he worked as an online customer and technical support specialist. Michael was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and was an energetic member of the SHS Air Force JROTC.
Michael hoped to serve in the Air Force but was ineligible due to asthma. He was an acolyte at St. Agnes Episcopal Church and helped with projects at the Military Sea Services Museum. Michael’s passions were computer gaming, fishing, paint ball, SCUBA and technology.
He built many computers for family members and friends and as a “techie” helped numerous friends, relatives and total strangers with innumerable computer and cell phone problems. He had many friends across the video gaming Internet community.
He is survived by his parents, Fred and Patricia Carino of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Beatrice Sullivan of Edmonton, Alberta and Annette Oliver of Sudbury, Massachusetts; and brother, David Oliver of Little Rock, Arkansas.
A memorial service will be held at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019. A celebration of Michael’s life will follow at St. Agnes Parish Hall with family and friends gathering afterwards at the parent’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Agnes Community Outreach Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
