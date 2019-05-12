Michael H. Parker

Michael “Mike” H. Parker, 73, of Sebring, Florida passed away May 2, 2019. He was born June 18, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana. He was a veteran of the US Army.

He retired from Drywall Construction after 35 years. He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 21.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann of Sebring, Florida and a brother Carl “Butch” of South Bend, Indiana. He is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Dwayne); Grandsons, Lane and Casey of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Kenneth (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, Florida, Daniel (Kathy) of Lakeland, Florida, Robert and James Patrick both of Sebring.

There will be a memorial service at noon on Saturday, May 18 at 12:00 PM at Amvets Post 21, 623 U.S. 27 S, Sebring, Florida. It will be open to the public. Burial of both Mike and Mary Ann will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 S.R. 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

