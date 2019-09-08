Mildred J. Robinson
Mildred June Robinson passed away peacefully at home with family on Sept. 2, 2019 in Middleburg, Florida.
June was born on Aug. 7, 1930. She lived a very happy and full life. June was raised in Mullens, West Virginia by her loving parents, Esmond and Ella Rorrer, who were devoted to her. Her lifelong best friend and confidante was her only sister, Margaret Jean Schriver (Rorrer). The love and respect these two sisters had for one another lasted a lifetime and was a great example for their families.
June married Wythe Lincoln Robinson. The couple lived in Grundy, Virginia where Wythe taught school and June worked as a beautician. June and Wythe retired to Sebring, Florida in 1978 and remained married until Wythe’s death in 1994.
While living in Sebring, June would travel to the homes of people who could no longer go to the beauty parlor to cut and style hair. She loved providing this service and through this interaction she developed many meaningful relationships. June was active throughout her life and loved to travel and water ski.
June had no children of her own but was crazy about her three nieces and five nephews. She also loved to take her grandnieces and nephews on vacation with her. She never missed a family function or the opportunity for a kind word. She was a good, kind and decent person and her well-lived life will remain as an example in the hearts and minds of those who loved her.
